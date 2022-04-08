Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot Lance Donnelly speaks about the Enchanter fishing boat rescue operation. Video / Northland Rescue Helicopter / Michael Cunningham

The father of a newborn baby and the child's grandad were among the five men killed when the fishing boat Enchanter capsized north of Cape Reinga last month.



The families of Geoffrey Allen and Mark Walker faced the unimaginable challenge of a "double funeral" after losing both men in the tragedy.

They were among the 10 people on the Enchanter when the boat flipped in stormy weather on March 20.

Richard Bright, 63, and Mike Lovett, 72, both of Cambridge, and Mark Sanders, 43, from Te Awamutu, were the others who died.

Walker, 41, was husband to Aimee and father to their 12-year-old daughter - "who he absolutely adored" - and newborn baby, according to a Givealittle page raising funds for the family.

"He was the provider for the family and the family recently brought their first family home."

Allen, 72, was father to Aimee and his three other daughters, as well as husband to Jean and "father figure" to another child, Timothy.

"Both men were well known in Cambridge, with the Allens supporting many children over the years as well as IHC adults.

"They will be sorely missed by their families and friends."

IHC is an organisation that supports people with intellectual disabilities.

The Givealittle page was established by a relative on behalf of the family and funds raised would help "for all the necessities in this time of need".

More than $12,000 has been raised so far.

One person who donated said Mark was "very much liked and loved" by everyone who met him.

Another person, who previously worked with Geoff, wrote that he was "one of the nicest blokes you'd ever meet".

Brenda Bright, whose husband Richard also died in the tragedy, told the Herald this week the last message from her husband was a happy one, fuelled by his desire to catch a marlin - his holy grail.

"The marlin's been on his list for a while," Brenda said.

"I think the first time he went out - it must be about 15 years ago - and didn't get one; then he went a couple of years ago, and then this trip.

"I think he was looking forward to it and hoping he could tick it off his bucket list."

The Enchanter charter fishing boat sank on Monday leaving five men dead. Photo / Supplied

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is one of three - and possibly four - bodies investigating the tragic end to a fishing trip seen by many anglers as the trip of a lifetime.

Five people, including skipper Lance Goodhew, were pulled from the water within hours during an extraordinary rescue effort at one of the country's more remote locations during a fierce storm.

Wreckage of the Enchanter fishing boat floats on the surface of the ocean off the Northland coast. Photo / Supplied

TAIC chief investigator Harald Hendel - not speaking about Enchanter but generally - said: "I'm sure that something like this would rest on that person the rest of their life."

Hendel said it was a reminder for anyone commanding a craft to keep a constant watch on safety. He said skippers who had suffered losses on craft they commanded found themselves asking: "What could I have done - what could I have done better?"

