Enchanter tragedy: Authorities respond to TAIC report’s critique of search and rescue

Authorities mentioned in a report on the Enchanter’s fatal sinking, which found the rescue operation was “inadequate and inefficient”, have responded - acknowledging its findings and recommendations.

Inadequate fuel supply and a lack of dedicated rescue helicopters or planes meant there was more than a four-hour delay in rescuing remaining survivors from the wreckage of the Enchanter, which capsized in March 2022 off North Cape.

The Enchanter was carrying 10 passengers – five of whom died. Today, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) released its final report into the sinking, along with a slew of recommendations for the Ministry of Transport (MoT) and Maritime NZ.

Maritime New Zealand’s director Kirstie Hewlett said they only “partially accept[ed]” recommendations the TAIC made.

She said Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) would “take a keen interest” in the report’s recommendations for its procedures.

Meanwhile, the MoT’s director of New Zealand search and rescue secretariat, David Ferner, acknowledged the report, welcomed its recommendations and said it would work through them and try to find ways to implement them.

TAIC called on the MoT to ensure there were dedicated aircraft for remote operations, saying more lives could be lost if the search and rescue response was “inadequate and inefficient”.

As well as having dedicated rescue helicopters, TAIC said there should be a database of stored fuel and fuel supply logistics to ensure these rescue resources can be deployed when they are needed.

Maritime NZ’s Hewlett said it was a complicated response, where aircraft had to quickly respond from the top of the North Island.

Hewlett said they “partially accept[ed]” recommendations to notify its surveyors of changes to maritime rules on the construction and maintenance of vessels, to ensure Maritime has an adequate system to monitor marine surveying.

“[We partially accept these] because we already engage with, and notify, surveyors around rule and regulation changes and provide clarification around the intent of rules,” Hewlett said.

“This includes running regular conferences, seminars and providing regular industry updates on rule and technology changes. As well as providing technical advice and support where needed.”

She said Maritime was working to “strengthen [its] approach” to monitoring surveyors and was consulting on increasing its capacity to support this.

“We appreciate that there are dozens of surveyors working up and down the country, and we know it is important to ensure they are undertaking their roles appropriately and to high standards. We will consider the commission’s recommendations and observations further as part of this work,” Hewlett said.

The TAIC report also recommended Maritime introduced a requirement for commercial vessels to be fitted with automatic identification systems (AIS) - a tracking device which “will significantly improve the likelihood of being found and reduce the time for being rescued”.

Hewlett said Maritime had already noted AIS as something “to explore”.

“Progressing it could improve response times and can accurately give location data,” she said.

“[It will] need to be considered alongside other priorities. Ultimately, it will be for ministers to decide whether to approve the development of new rules.”

Regarding recommendations for RCCNZ, Hewlett said it had already done its own internal review and made “several improvements” to its procedures.

The report found the knowledge and training of Search and Rescue also needed improvement. TAIC recommended the RCCNZ and crews worked in tandem, using the same terms and framework to ensure a co-ordinated response.

Hewlett wouldn’t comment further while the matter was before the courts: “We are not in a position to.”

“The capsizing ... was a tragic incident,” she said. “The thoughts of those at Maritime NZ go out to everyone impacted by the events of that evening.”

