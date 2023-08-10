The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is poised to reveal its final report on the sinking of the Enchanter, more than a year after it went down in rough waters off Manawatāwhi-Three Kings.

Five of the 10 people aboard the Enchanter died when it sank on March 20, 2022

TAIC has identified major safety issues which will affect the marine sector nationwide and will require the urgent attention of Maritime NZ and the Ministry of Transport.

The report will be revealed to the public at 2pm this afternoon.

The Enchanter, one of three operated by the Enchanter Fishing Charters, was on a five-day trip to the Three Kings Islands north of Cape Reinga, when it overturned on March 20, 2022.

The sea that day was “very rough” according to MetService, and winds were reaching 40 knots with swells of up to 2 metres.

A rogue wave reportedly struck the boat, sending a wall of water into it. A survivor, Kobe O’Neill, told the Herald last year he thought he was “going to die”.

“There was a big thud, that’s what I could hear, and then massive amounts of water.

‘’I know it was a rogue wave but I can’t tell you how big it was. I didn’t see it, it happened really quickly.”

Hours later, O’Neill and four others - including the boat’s skipper, and charter company founder, Lance Goodhew - had been pulled from the water in an extraordinary rescue effort.

However, Cambridge men Richard Bright, 63, Mike Lovett, 72, Geoffrey Allen, 72, Mark Walker, 41, and Mark Sanders, 43, from Te Awamutu, all died.

Goodhew is now before the courts on charges in relation to the tragedy.

He is charged with breaching his duties as a worker on the vessel and in doing so allegedly exposed individuals to a risk of death or serious injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of a $150,000 fine.

His business, which trades as Enchanter Charters Ltd, is charged with operating a ship without the prescribed qualified personnel. It alleged Goodhew did not have a medical certificate at the time of the incident.

Goodhew has yet to enter a plea and is scheduled to reappear in court this month.

