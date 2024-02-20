Emmanuel Charlie Nicholson (Bellass) was known to love going outdoors and trying new experiences like sky diving.

The family of a 35-year-old man killed after he was hit by a vehicle in the Far North say they are heartbroken by his sudden death.

Emmanuel Charlie Nicholson (Bellass), of Auckland, was visiting family when he was hit by a car on Matauri Bay Rd in the early hours of February 6. He had planned to attend Waitangi Day celebrations.

“It’s just too sudden and heartbreaking,” his cousin Lillie Bellass said.

Recalling their teenage years, she described Nicholson as a “jolly chap” who liked doing mischievous stuff as any fun-loving kid did.

Her cousin had a family man mentality and never missed a family gathering.

“Whether it be someone’s birthday, graduation, kapa haka competitions. He always made it a point to attend,” she said.

He also had an adventurous side.

“He just loved exploring and doing new things like going skydiving and was even saving money for bungee jumping.”

At Nicholson’s tangi, his sister broke down as she talked about how she would miss diving with him, Bellass said.

Nicholson was an experienced diver, skilled in gathering kai moana, such as kina.

Bellass said what made Nicholson’s death difficult to accept was the fact he was finally turning his life around for the better.

“In the sense that he was going to church and was on this remarkable self-healing journey. He didn’t really have an easy childhood but kept a positive attitude while growing up.”

Nicholson’s aunt, Marie Bellass, said her nephew’s death was a massive loss to the whānau.

“Now we are all in the process of recovering ourselves.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

They appealed to the public for information that could help their investigation. Anyone with information can contact police at police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing file number: 240207/0471.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.