Northland police are seeking information in relation to a fatal crash where a car collided with a pedestrian this week in Matauri Bay, the Far North.

The crash occurred sometime between midnight on Waitangi Day, Tuesday, and 4am on Wednesday, on Matauri Bay Rd, about 350 metres west of Tepene Tablelands Rd in Matauri Bay.

A 35-year-old man died at the scene and police are now seeking any witnesses to the crash, or driving prior to the crash, or any person with any information relating to the crash, to call the 105-reporting line quoting the file number 240207/0471 and provide details about what they have seen.

People can also contact Police online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking ‘Update Report’ and reference file number: 240207/0471.

In particular, Police are seeking sightings of a silver-coloured Nissan Maxima sedan, registration number BRZ652, that was in the Matauri Bay area around the time of the crash.

Police are also seeking CCTV footage from cameras on their property covering Matauri Bay Rd, Matauri Beach Rd, Wainui Rd and Te Ngaire Bay.

‘’We also ask anyone who might have recorded dash camera footage from the area to also come forward and assist the ongoing investigation,’’ police said in a statement.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The death takes Northland’s road toll for the year to eight, one more than for all of January and February last year.



