A three-month fishing ban is set to protect Otago’s endangered yellow-eyed penguins. Photo / 123RF

By Keiller MacDuff of RNZ

An emergency set net fishing ban is being put into place around the Otago Peninsula to protect a threatened penguin population, following urgent calls from conservation groups who fear one of the world’s rarest penguins are on the brink of extinction.

The three-month ban would be in place from 5pm on Tuesday.

Department of Conservation (DoC) data showed the northern hoiho population (South Island and Rakiura/Stewart Island) had collapsed by 80% since 2008, from 739 breeding pairs to just 143, a drop of 80% from 2008 numbers.

Conservation groups including the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust/Te Tautiaki Hoiho and the Environmental Law Initiative had urged the Government to put an emergency ban in place for the penguins’ breeding season, which began last month.