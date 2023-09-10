Emergency services working to rescue man from Piha cliff

The man called emergency services at 6.25pm after becoming stuck 20 metres down the cliff in Piha.

Emergency services are working to rescue a man from a Piha cliff this evening.

The man called police in a panic at 6.25pm after becoming stuck on a cliff along the Tasman Lookout Track.

With the use of the police helicopter, the man was located 15 metres down from the track, 40 metres from the bottom of the cliff.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are on the scene assisting with the rescue.

The Tasman Lookout Track was washed out during both the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.