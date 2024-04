Breaking news. Photo / NZ Herald

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash where one person is trapped.

A Police spokesperson said Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3.17pm on Fairlie-Tekapo Rd, near Lilybank Rd.

One person is currently trapped in the vehicle, they said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said two appliances from Fairlie and Lake Tekapo are currently at the scene.