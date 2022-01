Multiple helicopters were on the way to the crash site.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are rushing to the town of Karamea in the Buller District following reports of a helicopter crash.

A police spokesperson confirmed they recieved reports of the crash near the town, north of Westport, around 2pm today.

The town of Karamea has a population of around 300-400 people and has the Karamea Aerodrome which includes a helicopter charter business.

More to come.