Emergency services have rushed to where a rock climber has fallen more than 80m in Queenstown. Video / James Allan

Emergency services have rushed to where a rock climber has fallen more than 80m in Queenstown.

A man is understood to have suffered critical injuries.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / James Allan

Four police cars, one fire appliance, two ambulances, and a first response vehicle are currently at the scene on Gorge Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded with one appliance, and assisted other emergency services at the scene.