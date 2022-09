Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Rodda Rd, Rangiriri in the Waikato District.

Police were called about 4.10pm and the road has been closed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come