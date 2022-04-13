A person has received serious injuries in a crash between a bus and a car this afternoon in Auckland.
The accident happened on Riddell Rd in Glendowie around midday.
A St John spokesperson said the person in a critical condition was transported to Auckland City Hospital and they treated another person in a moderate condition.
Auckland Transport has advised that the road between Roberta Ave and Whitehaven Rd is closed and motorists should avoid the route.
Photos show an orange car completely smashed in while the bus appears to have damage to the front of it around the bumper.
Fire trucks, police and St John are in attendance.
More to come.