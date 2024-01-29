Racecourse Rd in Invercargill is closed as emergency services are responding to an unexplained sudden death. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are responding to an unexplained sudden death and an Invercargill property.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said multiple crews were responding to reports that chemicals had been mixed at a property on Racecourse Rd in Invercargill City.

“Crews have been in attendance since about 4.20pm and are carefully working to resolve to incident,’ they said.

They said Fenz crews were taking their time at the property as the “potential risk is great”.

A police spokesperson confirmed they are responding to an unexplained death at a Racecourse Rd address in Wavely, Invercargill.

“Emergency services were called to the address around 4.20pm,” they said.

Police said Racecourse Rd is currently closed.