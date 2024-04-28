Wairarapa kaumātua Nelson Francis Rangitakaiwaho (known as Nelson Rangi) with his whānua.

OPINION

Earlier this month, Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Iwi Board announced the new Rangitakaiwaho Annual Education Award, an award that will be offered to tangata whenua members of Kahungunu ki Wairarapa in recognition of their pursuit of higher education and achievement.

This award was created in honour of Wairarapa kaumātua Nelson Francis Rangitakaiwaho (Rangi) for his years of service, leadership and unwavering dedication and commitment to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Iwi and across communities in Wairarapa for both business and community initiatives.

“We are honoured and privileged to recognise our kaumātua Matua Nelson Rangi for his dedication and service to his iwi and to the wider community of Wairarapa,” iwi chairperson Kristina Perry said. “There have been many recipients of his leadership and guidance over the years and it was fitting for us to celebrate and acknowledge our rangatira.”

Kahungunu ki Wairarapa is one of the six taiwhenua affiliated to Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, constituted, established and convened for the purpose of representing Ngāti Kahungunu or the people of Kahungunu in the Wairarapa region. Kahungunu ki Wairarapa is dedicated to supporting the continuous development of culturally strong, healthy and vibrant whānau.

Its key vision is to recognise and grow rangatahi leadership, acknowledge and strengthen their league of fit and health kaumātua, and support the collective of Kahungunu ki Wairarapa marae and hapū through Te Kotahitanga.

Rangitakaiwaho Annual Education Award

Matua Nelson Rangitakaiwaho, aka Nelson Rangi, is a revered and dignified 95-year-old resident of Masterton who is well known in his community among all ages. The wisdom of age that describes kaumātua Nelson Rangi sparkles through his unique humour, gentle manner, elegance and warmth.

Nelson was the chairman of the Kahungunu ki Wairarapa board for many years and is still a dedicated board member today and continues to offer wisdom from his decades of experience and leadership.

Acknowledged for his background in business and finance management among other attributes, he has always advocated passionately for everything that helps develop a thriving prosperous future for the people of Wairarapa.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated congratulates both Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and Matua Nelson Rangi for this acknowledgement.

Ruth Wong is the support services team leader at Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc.