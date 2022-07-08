The incident is unfolding on Great North Rd at Waikumete Cemetery. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Soldiers Way and Great North Rd in Glen Eden.

Police said the vehicle had reportedly collided with what appeared to be a gas main.

The incident was reported to police just before 5pm.

There have been no reports of injury.

A person at the scene told the Herald the traffic was moving, but slowly.

"Happened between 4.45 (as we were at the vet opposite there at the time) and 5.20ish, it must've just happened while we were in there as they were starting to block the road."

Police are assisting with traffic diversions.