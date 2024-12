The search for three missing climbers on Aoraki/Mt Cook remains on hold and Sevu Reece has been discharged without conviction following an incident at a Cup Day party last year.

Emergency services are responding to a water-related incident in the area of a popular swimming hole in the Bay of Plenty this evening.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a “water-related incident” in the Wairoa River near Poripori Rd, Lower Kaimai, about 6.15pm.

“Further information will be released when we are in a position to do so.”

Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand referred all questions to police.