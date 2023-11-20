Emergency services are responding to a crash between a mobility scooter and another vehicle in central Rotorua.
A spokesman said police were called to a two-vehicle crash about 10.20am.
The crash is near the Tutanekai St and Amohau St intersection and the road is closed.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said it responded with three trucks about 10.20am.
She said the crash involved a mobility scooter and a car according to information recorded in the Fenz system.
A reporter at the scene said a mobility scooter could be seen, along with a motorcycle on the side of the road being photographed by police.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said in a statement.
Amohau St is blocked between Fenton St and Amohia St, and diversions are in place.
Drivers are advised to expect delays.
More to come.