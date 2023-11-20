Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Emergency services respond to crash involving mobility scooter in Rotorua CBD

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Emergency services are at a crash in central Rotorua.

Emergency services are at a crash in central Rotorua.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a mobility scooter and another vehicle in central Rotorua.

A spokesman said police were called to a two-vehicle crash about 10.20am.

The crash is near the Tutanekai St and Amohau St intersection and the road is closed.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said it responded with three trucks about 10.20am.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

She said the crash involved a mobility scooter and a car according to information recorded in the Fenz system.

A reporter at the scene said a mobility scooter could be seen, along with a motorcycle on the side of the road being photographed by police.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said in a statement.

Amohau St is blocked between Fenton St and Amohia St, and diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

More to come.

Latest from New Zealand