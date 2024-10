The labour weekend road toll remains at zero with less than 24 hours to go. The country still has a shortage of doctors. Far right US commentator Candace Owens hopes to tour NZ.

A residential house fire in Christchurch city has sent smoke through the suburb while fire crews work to put out the blaze.

Fire and Emergency Services (Fenz) responded just before 12pm after receiving multiple calls about a housefire in St Martins.

They sent two appliances.