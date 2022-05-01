Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

A road near Whakatāne has been closed this afternoon following a serious crash.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Tāneatua Rd, Tāneutua following a report that two vehicles collided around 3pm.

Police said the road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

"Further information will be released proactively as it becomes available," police said.

Tāneutua is a small town in the Bay of Plenty region located south of Whakatāne.