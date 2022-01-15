Emergency services attend fire at SkyCity International Convention Centre

Scene at Nelson St. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at SkyCity's New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland.

Fire crews were called to the building in central Auckland's just after 4.30pm, Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed.

Seven fire crews were at the scene. FENZ confirmed crews had contained a fire at the central city venue this afternoon.

They said a small fire was found in a welding set - which is now under control.

A spokesperson said there is no risk to the rest of the building

Photos at the scene show several fire appliances on Nelson St.

Auckland Transport tweeted a warning to motorists about a road closure at Nelson St.

"Part of Nelson Street is closed due to a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre.

Nelson Street closed putting out a fire at the sky city convention centre construction site. pic.twitter.com/tk5z90UWxn — scoot! (@ScootFoundation) January 15, 2022

"Detour details are not yet available but delays and possible cancellations are expected."

A major fire seriously damaged SkyCity's yet-to-be completed convention centre in October 2019.

Detour details are not yet available but delays and possible cancellations are expected. pic.twitter.com/6247IPadD8 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 15, 2022

The 2019 fire took days to put out and caused some workplaces to evacuate as smoke drifted across the city.

Fire appliances at the scene at Nelson St. Photo / Andrew Laxon

It was later found to be caused by a gas torch, which accidentally left cardboard material smouldering on top of the under-construction centre.