Lifeguards at South Piha beach. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Emergency services are attending a water incident at Piha Beach, West Auckland.

A rescue helicopter and St John first response unit were called out to the Waitakere Beach just before 5pm.

Two more ambulances are on their way - and one person is being treated - but their condition remains unknown.

Fire and Emergency were also called out to assist Surf Lifesaving and medical staff.

Police have also been called out to the scene.