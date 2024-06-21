Police were called to the corner of Plunket and Islington Sts about 12.35pm.

Emergency services are at an incident where a person has reportedly been seriously injured in Kawerau.

A police spokeswoman said police were responding after reports of a person being injured during an altercation.

“One person is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine what has occurred and to speak to all parties involved.”

A staff member at a neighbouring premises told the Rotorua Daily Post police tape was surrounding the Gull Service Station.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, one helicopter, one response vehicle and an operations manager were on scene.











