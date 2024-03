Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in the Northland district of Mangamuka tonight.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, one first response unit and a helicopter were attending the unfolding incident about 9.30pm on Iwitaua Rd.

The spokesperson referred all other queries to police.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) were also responding to the incident.

The Herald has sought comment from police and Fenz.