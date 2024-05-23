Police at the scene of an incident near the Dunedin Police station in which at least one person was injured.

Emergency services have converged on an area near Dunedin’s police station after a fight which has left someone injured.

A man was on the ground being attended to by ambulance staff and police shortly after 3pm.

He was later transported to the hospital via ambulance.

A group of young people were at the scene speaking to police. Some were in tears.

A witness told the Herald they saw a fight and was later told that someone had been stabbed.

Police officers at a scene of an incident near the Dunedn police station in which at least one person was injured. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The incident occurred at the Dunedin bus hub, where hundreds of school pupils were gathered.