Emergency services have converged on an area near Dunedin’s police station after a fight which has left someone injured.
A man was on the ground being attended to by ambulance staff and police shortly after 3pm.
He was later transported to the hospital via ambulance.
A group of young people were at the scene speaking to police. Some were in tears.
A witness told the Herald they saw a fight and was later told that someone had been stabbed.
The incident occurred at the Dunedin bus hub, where hundreds of school pupils were gathered.