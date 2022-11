Fire and Emergency was alerted to reports of a plane engine fire at Auckland Airport at 1:20pm. Two fire trucks were in attendance. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency was alerted to reports of a plane engine fire at Auckland Airport at 1:20pm. Two fire trucks were in attendance. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency services are responding to an incident at Auckland Airport.

Multiple fire trucks are currently in attendance.

Emergency vehicles can be seen on the runway after an Air New Zealand ATR 72-600 plane touched down.

The turbo-prop aircraft used on the airline’s regional routes have 68 seats.

Auckland Airport has been approached for comment.

More to come.