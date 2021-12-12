Emergency personnel responding to incident tonight near Queenstown

Emergency services are responding to an incident tonight at Lower Shotover near Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

Emergency personnel are responding to an emergency incident tonight near Queenstown.

Ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ and police have all responded to an address on Ferry Hill Dr, Lower Shotover.

Photos take from the scene show ambulance, fire and police staff outside a property. James Allan

A police spokesman said police were notified of a medical event but were not required to attend.

St John have been approached for comment.