Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Emergency housing crisis: Letters reveal Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick's pleas over homeless issues

8 minutes to read
Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick has hit back at criticism she hasn't been publicly vocal enough about Rotorua's homeless plight, saying "grandstanding gets you nowhere".

Letters signed by Chadwick and iwi leader Monty Morrison to a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.