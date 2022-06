Police, surf lifesaving members, Coastguard and a helicopter are involved in the search. Image / File

Emergency services are searching for a man thought to have gone into the sea at a remote South Taranaki beach this morning.

The man went into the water from the rocks near Waiinu Beach, 40 kilometres west of Whanganui, about 11.15am, police said.

A helicopter, Coastguard, surf lifesaving members and police search and rescue staff are now trying to find him.