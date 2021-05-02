Emergency crews responding to large house fire in Waihī

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Waihī. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a large house fire in Waihī.

Firefighters have been at the scene, in Queen St, since just after 10.30am.

Two fire crew from Waihi attended the well involved house fire in Waihi.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Paul Radden said the fire was now contained and one fire crew remained at the residential property.

He did not have any information at this stage about whether there were any occupants inside at the time of the fire.

Police confirmed they received a report of a blaze about 10.41am. A number of officers had since been sent to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit attended a "fire incident."

They had not yet treated any patients, however, the spokeswoman said just before 11.30am.

Earlier this morning a person died in a "well-involved" house fire in Hunterville in the Central North Island.

Fire and emergency was alerted to the blaze around 5.45am and four fire trucks attended the fire at a residential property in Hunterville.

