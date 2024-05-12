Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Emergency crews responding to house fire in South Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency crews are responding to a property in Hillpark, near Manurewa.

Emergency crews are responding to a property in Hillpark, near Manurewa.

Fire crews and emergency services are responding to a house fire in a suburb in South Auckland early this morning.

Police confirmed they were aware of the incident and officers are at the property in Hillpark, near Manurewa.

- More to come

Latest from New Zealand