Emergency services were called to an accident in Favona this evening when a truck collided with a freight train. Photo / Hayden Wodward

Emergency services have swarmed to the South Auckland suburb of Favona after a freight train and truck collided this evening.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a truck v train on the railway track at Kiwi Street, Favona about 7.45pm.

“Police remain on scene and are conducting enquiries.

“The train driver has been transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.”