Embattled Waikato jockey in court after allegedly posting 'distressing digital communication'

Cambridge jockey Jason Waddell leaves the Hamilton District Court this morning after appearing on two charges. Photo / Belinda Feek

One of the country's top, yet embattled, jockeys has been charged after two separate incidents, including the alleged posting of a harmful digital communication.

Jason Waddell, 34, made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court this morning, when he was remanded without plea on charges of posting a digital communication with intent to cause harm to high-profile Te Akau racing stable owner David Ellis and threatening to kill another racing boss.

The first alleged incident occurred at Te Akau on December 8 and comes under the Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015.

The charge has a maximum penalty of two years' jail or a $50,000 fine.

The second charge stems from an incident in Hamilton on December 10, when Waddell is alleged to have threatened to kill Waikato Racing Club chief executive Andrew "Butch" Castles.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years' prison.

Jason Waddell riding Julius to victory at Ellerslie on January 1 this year. Photo / Trish Dunell

Waddle is one of the country's best jockeys but as recently as last month admitted that his career was over after failing to supply a urine sample for a drug test at a recent Te Rapa trial meeting.

The talented rider told the Herald at the time he was retiring from the saddle regardless of the outcome, and reiterated that message to the Herald outside court today.

When asked about the digital charge, Waddle said he couldn't comment as it might jeopardise his case.

As for the second charge involving Castles, he said he was misheard over the phone and never said anything threatening.

Waddle was remanded on bail with conditions - including not to use social media, drink alcohol or do drugs - to reappear next month.