The two men accused of murdering an Ellerslie couple earlier this month have made their first High Court appearance where they have denied the killings.

They are jointly charged with murdering Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong on November 5. Lawyers for the men entered not guilty pleas to all charges in the Auckland High Court on Wednesday morning.

Justice Matthew Downs set a trial date of April 28, 2025, for six weeks.

The couple’s son watched the High Court proceedings from the public gallery, flanked by detectives.

The two men, who are in custody, showed no emotion as they stood in the dock. The younger of the men was assisted by a Cantonese interpreter.

Justice Downs denied a request by media to photograph the defendants and granted ongoing suppression ahead of a hearing on March 7, where they are expected to argue to continue to keep their names secret. They were remanded in custody until trial.

The 42-year-old man, from Glenfield on the North Shore, was the first to be arrested. He was found by police in Hamilton a few days after they allege he was involved in killing the couple on November 5 at their Ellerslie home in Celtic Cres.

The second man, aged 26, was arrested shortly after at a home in Glenfield. Both were granted interim name suppression and remanded without plea when they appeared via audio-visual link in the Auckland District Court earlier this month.

The younger man is also charged with stealing the couple’s car.

Kwok, 66, was stabbed to death on Sunday, November 5, and a family member found his body at the couple’s home the following Monday evening.

His wife, Mei Han Chong, 67, went missing after the alleged murder, prompting a massive police search for her and the couple’s car. Police initially said Chong could have been either a suspect or a victim.

Mei Han Chong and Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok. Two men have been arrested and charged with their murders. Photo / NZ Police

Police later revealed Chong didn’t drive, and evidence inside the couple’s home suggested she didn’t leave of her own accord. Officers then found her body in a bush area in Greenhithe overnight on Thursday November 9.

Kwok’s colleagues at North Shore Hospital said he would be deeply missed as a “respected” colleague and “good guy”.

Staff said Kwok worked as a senior orthopaedic nurse there.

Kwok, a theatre nurse, was “a very wise, respected” health worker and a “good guy”, a staff member told the Herald.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard at the scene in Greenhithe where Mei Han Chong's body was found. Photo / Jason Dorday

Brad Healey, interim group director of operations at Te Whatu Ora-Waitematā, extended condolences to the hospital’s theatre team, who were mourning their “respected colleague”.

“Joseph was a valued and well-liked member of our North Shore Hospital family and I would like to acknowledge his exceptional service,” Healey said.

“Our hearts are with those who worked with him.

“They are feeling this loss immensely and we will ensure they are supported through this period.”