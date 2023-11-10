Forensic investigators take 3D imaging of Kereru Grove crime scene in Greenhithe. Video / Hayden Woodward

Detectives are scouring at least four different crime scenes around Auckland in connection with the alleged double murder of an elderly couple - and while a man has been arrested and charged, police aren’t ruling out further arrests.

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok, 66, was stabbed multiple times at his home in the leafy suburb of Ellerslie, allegedly on Sunday, November 5, and a family member found his body the following Monday evening.

His wife, Mei Han Chong, 67, went missing after the alleged murder, prompting a police search for her and the couple’s car. Police initially said Chong could have been either a suspect or a victim.

Police later revealed Chong didn’t drive and evidence inside the couple’s home suggested she didn’t leave of her own accord. Police then found her body in a bush area in Greenhithe overnight on Thursday.

Chong’s body was winched up a steep bank and a post-mortem examination was expected to be completed today.

Mei Han Chong’s body was winched up a steep bank and a post-mortem examination was expected to be completed today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police found and arrested the accused murderer in Hamilton. The 42-year-old man, of Glenfield on Auckland’s North Shore, appeared in court yesterday where he was granted interim name suppression.

Accused appears in court

The accused appeared via audio-visual link from the Auckland Custody Unit in Mt Eden Prison before Judge Andrea Manuel.

He wore a blue boiler suit and appeared calm, answering the judge’s questions in a measured tone.

The accused appeared via audio-visual link from the Auckland Custody Unit in Mt Eden Prison before Judge Andrea Manuel. Photo / Jason Oxenham

His lawyer, Michael Kan, said he had spoken to the man, a Cantonese speaker, and believed he did not need an interpreter. The accused has been in New Zealand for many years.

Kan sought and was granted interim suppression of his client’s name, saying his mother, in her 90s, and other family members may need to be informed.

“Obviously this will be quite a big shock for them,” Kan said.

Kan did not seek bail.

Judge Manuel granted the man suppression of name, address and occupation. The judge also allowed media to take pictures of the man on the condition they were blurred.

He was remanded in custody without plea ahead of his next appearance in the High Court at Auckland on November 29.

Cops’ search for missing wife

Police responded to a report a man had been found dead at a house on Celtic Cres at 7.28pm on Monday and appealed for information on the whereabouts of his wife, Mei Han Chong, and the couple’s car.

When the Herald visited the scene, at least seven police vehicles were there and a police marquee was erected on part of the property.

Mei Han Chong.

On Tuesday, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police had begun a homicide inquiry into the killing of the man, who was later revealed as Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok.

Police had few leads on the circumstances of the alleged murder for the three days of their investigations.

Kwok left work about 11pm on Saturday and it usually took him about an hour and a half to get home. The couple’s car hadn’t been seen since then.

On Thursday, Beard said of the incident: “We are keeping an open mind to what happened.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, left, talking to other officers at the scene of a home in Celtic Cr, Ellerslie. Photo / Corey Fleming

“She could be a suspect or she could be a victim,” he said of Chong.

Beard maintained throughout the early stages of the investigations Chong may have been a victim of foul play herself.

She was last seen at the family home over the weekend.

Police asked the public for any information or sightings of the couple’s blue Kia Rio.

“This [case] is like a jigsaw. We’re trying to put the pieces together,” Beard said.

“We have a son who is grieving. He’s struggling that he’s lost a mother who can’t be found and a dad who’s been murdered.”

Detective Inspector Scott Beard. Photo / Ben Dickens

He described the alleged murder as “quite brutal”, revealing Kwok suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police have been investigating whether it was a targeted attack on the family, Beard said, but ultimately they didn’t know.

“It would appear this is a targeted attack - but we just don’t know why,” he said.

“I hope she’s still alive, but I can’t say that,” Beard earlier said of Chong’s welfare.

Dead man’s colleagues remember him as ‘good guy’

Kwok’s colleagues at North Shore Hospital said he would be deeply missed as a “respected” colleague and “good guy”.

Staff said Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok worked as a senior orthopaedic nurse there.

Kwok, a theatre nurse, was “a very wise, respected” health worker and a “good guy”, a staff member told the Herald.

A spacial diagram of the investigations.

Brad Healey, interim group director of operations at Te Whatu Ora - Waitematā extended condolences to the hospital’s theatre team, who were mourning their “respected colleague”.

“Joseph was a valued and well-liked member of our North Shore Hospital family and I would like to acknowledge his exceptional service,” Healey said.

“Our hearts are with those who worked with him.

“They are feeling this loss immensely and we will ensure they are supported through this period.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Jaime Lyth is an Auckland-based reporter who covers crime. She joined the Herald in 2021 and has previously reported for the Northern Advocate.