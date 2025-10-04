“Representing New Zealand does not in and of itself correlate to good character, again more is required,” Judge Marinovich said, adding he was “careful with the weight I place on this factor”.
The consequences of conviction
Ultimately, the judge had to balance the consequences of conviction against the gravity of the offending.
Many of the specifics related to the consequences cannot be reported because of the ongoing suppression of the man’s identity, but are related to his ability to travel, and the impact that would have on his ongoing sporting career path.
The judge did note that the man had been competing in his chosen sport after his previous conviction for drink-driving, and it hadn’t impacted his ability to travel, nor his selection to represent New Zealand.
However, the judge was careful to note the issue was the impact of a further conviction.
Judge Marinovich found that while a further conviction might mean more effort was needed, in terms of applications, to gain entry to certain countries, it would not bar him entirely.
He considered the consequences of a conviction to be “moderate”.
Balancing that against the gravity of the offending, the judge did not find the consequences were “out of all proportion”, and declined the application.
“It is not the case that a person of good character with potential for national sporting selection does not have to adhere to the same legal obligations as his fellow citizens,” the judge said.
The man was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for six months.
He had applied for permanent name suppression, arguing that given his profile, he would attract greater media attention and this would cause him extreme hardship, exacerbating his mental health issues.
The judge noted the presumption of open justice was the starting point, and said the only information he had about the man’s mental health was the one-page letter from the counsellor.