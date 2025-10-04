Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Elite Bay of Plenty sportsman denied discharge without conviction for drink-driving

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A sportsman who represented New Zealand internationally has been sentenced for drink-driving.

A sportsman who represented New Zealand internationally has been sentenced for drink-driving.

An international Kiwi sportsman was caught drink-driving after he strayed from his usual course of paying for a ride after a night’s drinking.

A judge has now summed up the man’s offending: he “rolled that dice and got caught”.

The man, in his 20s, has been fined and disqualified

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save