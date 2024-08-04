Artist Sonia Bass (right) with mentor Mauricio Benega at the release of the new Hastings mural at Albert Sqaure on Saturday. Photo / Rowan Cleary

From graffiti artists to grand murals, a Hawke’s Bay arts collaborative is taking on one blank space at a time in its quest to breathe life into the region’s rural towns.

The most recent initiative by Dream Big’s Elevate Project looks to bring “Good Vibes Only” to the Hastings CBD with local up-and-comer Sonia Bass unveiling her newest creation at Albert Square, where once a historic hotel stood on the site on the corner of Karamū Rd and Heretaunga St.

Dream Big producer and creative director Daniel Betty said the Elevate Project aims to mentor, support, and inspire artists to create large-scale murals that can be showcased throughout Hawke’s Bay. The work is supported through the Hastings District Council Vibrancy Fund.

The Elevate Project started as an outcome of local director Cosmo Calman’s short film OPIA, which explores a cat-and-mouse relationship between two graffiti artists who foster a connection through their artistic expression.

A broad range of partnerships were formulated to create a large art piece that artists Glen Colechin and Rachael Stone brought to life. Later this month, the OPIA mural will be installed in Napier on the corner of Station St and Hastings St.