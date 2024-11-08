President Joe Biden addresses the American people after Trump's victory and widespread calls to drop the Treaty Principles Bill.

By RNZ

The Electricity Authority is set to implement rules to stop power retailers from disconnecting medically dependent customers for failing to pay a bill.

The authority’s consumer care guidelines will be made obligatory in 2025, meaning retailers will have to comply.

Two key obligations will come into force on January 1, one to protect medically dependent customers and another to set reasonable fees.

Electricity Authority general manager Airihi Mahuika said retailers and consumers were both supportive of the guidelines becoming obligations.