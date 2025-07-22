Advertisement
Electric wheelchair user who died after being hit by a car in Ashburton named

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A wheelchair user was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Ashburton but died five days later. Photo / Supplied

Police have released the name of an electric wheelchair user who died after being hit by a car in Ashburton this month.

He was Trevor Baker, 68, of Ashburton.

Police were called to the crash on Burnett St just after 1pm on Saturday, July 5.

One person was

Save