The bus smashed into a glass veranda covering a waiting area. It also smashed a glass wall.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ)spokesperson said they are monitoring the batteries of the bus, which appear to be smoking at this time.

Images showed the bus blocking the road, positioned almost at right angles to the road with its nose against the building.

Parts of the bus’ body came off in the crash, leaving the electric battery compartment on the roof exposed.

The crash site on Totara Ave is for buses only.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said: “We are working with emergency services to make the area safe.

“Some bus routes will be detoured until further notice.”

Auckland Transport said, in a service alert, stops A, B, C and D at New Lynn were closed until further notice. Stop E remained open.

Routes 22, 67, 149 and 191 would see their first and last stops at LynnMall/Brickworks on Veronica St until the disruption was over.

A police spokeswoman said one person was injured and treated at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

