Updated

Electric bus smoking after crashing into New Lynn station

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Images showed the bus blocking the road. It was parked at almost a right angle to the road with its nose hard against the building.

An electric bus is smouldering after crashing into a busy West Auckland transit station this afternoon.

An Auckland Transport bus crashed into New Lynn station about 4.30pm, photographs supplied to the Herald show.

An electric bus crashed into New Lynn train station on Totara Ave. Photo / Supplied
The bus smashed into a glass veranda covering a waiting area. It also smashed a glass wall. Photo / Supplied
