Election Results: Street party outside Jacinda Ardern's house

Crowd outside Ardern's house. photo / Peter Meecham

Crowds have gathered outside Jacinda Ardern's Auckland house in the suburb of Sandringham

Around 100 well wishers are now gathered across the street and footpath outside Ardern's home, waiting for their famous neighbour to emerge.

Labour leader and second-term Prime Minister Jacinda Arden is set to leave her Sandringham home in the next few minutes.

Crowd outside Ardern's house. photo / Peter Meecham

She has left her house and will travel to Auckland Town Hall, where she will address around 1000 supporters waiting for her arrival.

A sister of her partner Clarke Gayford said they had been enjoying quiet drinks inside as they watched tonight's election results unfold.

Earlier in the evening, Gayford spent the evening on the BBQ and surprised media and residents with some food.

Gayford brought homemade food out for the 20 or so residents and dozen media outside the family home.

Clarke Gayford comes out with fish and venison for neighbours and media outside Jacinda Ardern's house in Sandringham. Photo / File

It included fish bites made from his catch on a fishing trip with his father and brother in law yesterday. He has also made venison patties after killing a deer during a hunting trip.

Both his and Ardern's parents were up in Auckland for election night.

Ardern and Gayford's daughter, Neve, was "fighting against bedtime", he said.

The last election was a blur, he said, referring to Ardern's selection as leader seven weeks before the 2017 election.