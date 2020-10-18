Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Election results 2020: Ben Thomas - Covid 19 cuts short Labour's celebrations

3 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Baker, AP

NZ Herald
By: Ben Thomas

Vote2020

OPINION:

Barely half a day after a crushing election performance, the announcement of a new case of Covid-19 community transmission on Sunday dispelled any fleeting thoughts of an easy ride for Jacinda Ardern's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.