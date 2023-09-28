Vision New Zealand Waiariki MP candidate Charles Hunia. Photo / Laura Smith

“Waiariki is very special to me because it’s where I’m from. It’s where my bones are,” Vision New Zealand candidate for Waiariki electorate, Charles Tiki Hunia says.

Hunia says he is standing this year because he wants to “empower our people out of a state of dependency and bring them into a state of independence and interdependence”.

Hunia has lived in Rotorua with his wife and five children for 18 years and has been working as an educator for 13 years.

He says he had been working at the “grassroots level” in Rotorua for nearly two decades as a sports coordinator, sports coach, a Māori liaison cultural advisor within the emergency housing sector, a facilitator of the Man Up New Zealand programme and worked within the community, helping voluntary church projects.

He sees emergency housing, health and employment as the biggest issues facing Wairiki electorate.

Hunia says Vision New Zealand’s values aligned with his own.

Vision New Zealand stands for pro-life abortion, men’s affairs, kaupapa Māori and empowering families policies.

He says he is “not happy with what has been happening” in the Waiariki electorate.

Hunia believes crime issues come from a breakdown in the home.

“Everything starts in the home, a lot of these youth who are ram raiding are disconnected, they don’t know who they are, they don’t know where they come from.”

He believes the current social welfare system “encouraged families to separate”.

”Then there’s a fatherless problem. If we can heal the home and we can empower the home, then we can provide an answer and a solution to the crime that’s happening.”

He says if elected he would propose a beneficiary system reform.

Hunia believes people are “getting paid a benefit” to stay home or in a motel.

“Some of these people are getting free food, free wifi, free internet - everything is for free,and they don’t have to do a thing,” he says.

If elected as MP he will propose the idea of giving more money to those who “make an effort” to work, even if it was voluntary work.

“There should be something attached to the receiving of the benefit.”

Vision New Zealand proposes a $5000 grant to every baby born.

“That is for investment into their future and their wellbeing, with the hope that their parents would put that towards their child,” he says.

Vision New Zealand has a strong party stance on pro-life abortion rights. When asked about his views on abortion rights, Hunia says he is pro-life.

“I always promote pro-life and whether we change abortion laws that will yet to be seen,” he says.

He wants to see a reform of the current health system, proposing zero fees for new students to train as nurses.

“It would help to improve the sustainability of our health system and it would provide jobs and upskill and educate our people into employment -which is needed.”

He also proposes a zero tax threshold on the first $25,000 of earnings through employment.

He believes this will help “relieve” families who are struggling with the cost of living.

Hunia says he would “dedicate” himself to being a servant of the people of the Waiariki and “be a voice for them and stand up for them”.

“I am a man of conviction, I am a man of integrity, I have proven that through my 20 years of marriage to my wife who I’ve been faithful, loyal and faithful.

“My character shows through so you can trust in me and believe in me that when I say I will serve the people, I mean what I say.”

