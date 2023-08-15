Green Party candidate for Whangārei Rick Bazeley.

Rick Bazeley has been named the candidate for Whangārei for the 2023 general election.

Bazeley, a longstanding specialist resource teacher in learning and behaviour, was the party’s candidate in the 2011 election and was asked by the Whangārei branch to stand again for the upcoming election.

The father of two said he was privileged to represent the Green Party again in Whangārei.

“I have been an advocate for the environment, the climate, human rights, and social justice for most of my life. A teacher for three decades, teaching is my passion, aiming to empower young people to better understand the world and make it an awesome place for everyone.”

He said the Green Party was “needed now more than ever” to tackle issues such as a climate emergency, the environment, child poverty, income inequality, and the breakdown of public services and infrastructure.

“We only have one planet and I believe we all have a responsibility and duty of care to look after it. Having children, and being able to look them in the eye and say I stood up for these values, just reinforces that point.

“The Greens have the practical and ethical policies, not least of which is an equitable tax system, to put us on the right track and provide a fair and liveable planet for all.”

Bazeley said his party’s tax policy was the key to funding infrastructure needed to de-carbonise the economy and enhance social equity.

“Increasing taxes on the mega-wealthy is one of the most effective ways to raise the revenue we need to accelerate transformational change, to move us towards a fairer society which will be better for all, including the rich.”

Bazeley has spent 30 years working with people from different backgrounds.

“I have a broad background of social sciences including psychology, sociology, geography, and economics. Travelling extensively around the world has given me a broad perspective on what makes Aotearoa so special.”

The Green Party’s local campaign will be launched on August 25 at the Whangārei Women’s Club on Rust Ave. The event will include a fundraising quiz.

Bazeley joins regional candidates former Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Hūhana Lyndon, who is standing for in the Te Tai Tokerau electorate, and Northland candidate Reina Tuai Penney.

WHO’S STANDING SO FAR IN 2023*

Nominations for candidates close at noon on Friday, September 15

Northland

Mark Cameron: Act

Shane Jones: NZ First

Matt King: Democracy NZ

Grant McCallum: National

Reina Tuai Penney: Greens

Willow-Jean Prime (incumbent): Labour

Te Tai Tōkerau

Kelvin Davis (incumbent): Labour

Maki Herbert: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi: Te Pāti Māori

Hūhana Lyndon: Greens

Whangārei

Rick Bazeley: Greens

Gavin Benney: NZ First

Susy Bretherton: Act

Diana Burgess: Democracy NZ

Shane Reti: National

Angie Warren-Clark: Labour

* We contacted all registered parties to check whether they had nominated a candidate yet, not everyone responded by publication time.



