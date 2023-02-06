Hūhana Lyndon speaking at Te Tii Marae Waitangi on Sunday after she was named as the Green Party candidate for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in October’s general election.

Hūhana Lyndon speaking at Te Tii Marae Waitangi on Sunday after she was named as the Green Party candidate for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in October’s general election.

Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Hūhana Lyndon will stand for the Green Party in October’s general election, taking on incumbent Labour Cabinet Minister Kelvin Davis in the Te Tai Tokerau electorate.

Lyndon (Ngātiwai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Te Waiariki, Ngāpuhi) said she will be a strong, connected and accountable voice for Te Tai Tokerau if elected.

The Green Party confirmed “Daughter of the North” Hūhana Lyndon would be the party’s candidate to contest the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in this year’s general election, which will be held on October 14.

“I am actively connected to kaupapa across the rohe and have a deep understanding of some of the very real issues that our hapū and iwi face. It’s important we have strong advocates to push the Government to set a future direction that recognises the centrality of Te Tiriti o Waitangi [and which] focuses on our taiao and the wellbeing of our people,” Lyndon said.

“Tai Tokerau is my home. I am committed to our rohe, and in standing, I seek to be a strong, connected and accountable voice for Te Tai Tokerau if elected.”

Lyndon is the Raukura CEO of Ngātiwai Trust Board and is a kanohi kite – a ‘seen face’ - across many issues for the North.

“We are excited to be here at Waitangi to announce Hūhana Lyndon as our candidate for Te Tai Tokerau,” Green Party co-leader Mārama Davidson said.

“Having her accept this opportunity demonstrates our ongoing commitment to upholding the articles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi with wider reach into our Māori communities.

“Te Tai Tokerau whānau, hapū and iwi need strong representation in central government. Who better than someone hapū and iwi acknowledge as a leader? Hūhana brings an immense wealth of knowledge of the North and we look forward to supporting her campaign,” Davidson said.

Davis has held the seat for Labour for the last three general elections.

In the 2020 general election, Labour’s deputy leader received 11,594 votes, 6601 more than his closest rival, Te Pāti Māori’s Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, who gained 4993 votes. The Green Party did not stand a candidate in Te Tai Tokerau in 2020, but still gained 2,044 party votes.