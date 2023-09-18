Election 2023 is set to be one of the most important in recent memory. To cut through the spin, join Newstalk ZB’s The Front Bench, a weekly broadcast to get to the heart of the issues that matter most.

Heather du Plessis-Allan, Barry Soper, Phil O’Reilly and Richard Hills thrash out the big political issues in the lead-up to Election 2023.

There’s no holding back, no topic off limits and no rules in this rapid-fire, highly opinionated political discussion.

Phil O’Reilly brings his vast business experience and acumen to the table as the former chief executive of BusinessNZ, as well as being uniquely placed as someone at the leading edge of the global debate in his work as Paris-based chair of business at OECD.

With climate change and local government being hot topics for Election 2023, Auckland councillor Richard Hills, who has led Auckland’s Climate Plan as well as being chair of the planning, environment & parks committee, will provide insight into the inner workings of policy-makers.

Auckland councillor Richard Hills. Photo / Dean Purcell

And of course, you’ll get the best analysis from Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis Allan and Barry Soper.

Whether it’s cost of living, education, curbing the rise of crime or how to get the teens off vaping, The Front Bench examines the issues that Kiwis are talking about ahead of voting day, every Monday at 4pm.

You can watch The Front Bench live on the Newstalk ZB and NZ Herald websites.