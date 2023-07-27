Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Election 2023: Sue Foley reflects on the inner workings of election campaigns

By Sue Foley
5 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Bill English on the campaign trail with former minister Nikki Kaye. Photo / Getty Images, File

Former Prime Minister Bill English on the campaign trail with former minister Nikki Kaye. Photo / Getty Images, File

OPINION

I don’t envy any of the campaign managers for this year’s general election.

I have been privileged - or some may say have had the misfortune - to have worked on two election campaigns,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand