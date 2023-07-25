Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cheryl Adamson: Six months after the Auckland floods - where are the answers?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Sandbagging on The Strand in Parnell as heavy rain hits Auckland, causing widespread flooding. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sandbagging on The Strand in Parnell as heavy rain hits Auckland, causing widespread flooding. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

Retailers along The Strand in Parnell suffered enormous damage from the severe rain and floods that hit Auckland on January 27.

Many of the affected premises were high-end home decor retailers, some of which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand