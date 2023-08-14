Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Election 2023: Stuck in the middle with Labour’s GST plans and National’s mobile phone obsession - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins speaks to the media following a GST related policy announcement concerning fruit and vegetables in supermarkets.

OPINION

Strange but true. Both major parties are becalmed on a sea of voter scepticism. Both are responding with what they hope will be populist appeals rather than policies of direction and purpose. And yet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand