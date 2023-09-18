Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Election 2023: Simon Wilson on why business should vote Green

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Business knows how devastating wild weather is and it needs Government leadership on climate. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Business knows how devastating wild weather is and it needs Government leadership on climate. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

OPINION

Chaos? Did somebody mention a coalition of chaos? I can’t remember an election with more erratic behaviour than we’re seeing right now from the parties of the centre-right. What’s business - the traditional backbone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand