While politicians are working hard to win your vote, National Partyleader Christopher Luxon has taken a moment out of his morning and given Kiwis a rare intimate glimpse into how he gets dressed each day on the campaign trail.

In a Get Ready With Me video posted to TikTok, Luxon details the thought process behind deciding his fashion choice for the day.

“I know a lot of you have been asking, so here it is.”

Dressed in just boxer shorts and a T-shirt, Luxon admits his shirt choices are relatively traditional, but he does have one go-to favourite shirt when he wants to “cut loose a bit”.

“The morning starts first with the shirt. The choices are white, blue, and possibly pink depending on how I’m feeling,” he tells viewers as he holds the shirts up to the camera.

“Blue is always good for a National Party person, but actually sometimes you just want to cut loose a bit and go pink.

“I’m going to go with the pink today.”

The shirt, suit, shoes and tie are just some of the decisions Christopher Luxon weighs up every morning before he hits the campaign trail.

But just when you thought this was solely a 101 crash course in how to dress like a National leader, Luxon cheekily took aim at an unsuspecting global celebrity sensation: Entertainment legend Simon Cowell.

“You know what I like about this shirt in particular? It’s actually got double buttons in there,” Luxon says as he points to the neck of the shirt.

“So actually you don’t turn up with a full Simon Cowell look, which I think is kind of important,” Luxon confidently declares.

Simon Cowell loves a bit of chest hair on show. Photo / Getty Images

And while Cowell and unbuttoned shirts are one of the world’s most iconic duos, it appears Luxon is doing his utmost to throw him and his blue suits into the duo heavyweight division.

When it comes to Luxon’s suit game, it’s safe to say he isn’t “cutting loose” anytime soon. When choosing what suit to wear, he explained in the video he keeps it National-themed.

“The choices here are pretty narrow here,” Luxon admits. “Blue? Or sort of another version of blue?” he asks his viewers.

The Botany MP weighs up the “bog standard plain blue” or whether he feels adventurous and goes with the textured “blue plaid” suit.

Shock horror, he picked the blue suit. However, in theme of cutting loose, he chose the plaid suit.

Luxon also revealed his signature look is finished off with a silver fern pin attached to his suit, saying he’s “proudly wearing the silver fern since I came back to New Zealand in 2011.

The 53-year-old’s biggest decision of the day, besides announcing National policy, was whether he’d wear a tie with his suit. It’s something he prefers not to do to “all day long”.

He then signed off with a spin to showcase his full attire while walking out of the shot.

Luxon’s video attracted thousands of viewers and hundreds of comments with a number of Kiwis both praising and poking fun.

“What shampoo do you use?” one cheeky viewer asked.

Another said: “Not even a National supporter but slay.”

“Drop that hair care routine king,” a third joked.

It’s not the first time Luxon has shown his more personable side. Earlier this year Luxon posed inside a Barbie doll photo booth, captioning his post “Bald Ken”.

A Facebook photo of National Party leader Christopher Luxon as "Bald Ken" in a Barbie photo booth.

Earlier this afternoon National unveiled their post-natal care plan, and pledged to ring fence funding for extending post-natal care from two days to three - if elected.

The party says some mothers feel pressured to go home after giving birth, so they’ll make sure they know they have a right to stay in hospital.

They also pledged free continuous glucose monitors for children with type 1 diabetes and more training places for psychiatrists and clinical psychologists if elected to power at the election.

The policies would cost a total of $134.3 million over four years, according to National’s policy document. Its overall health policy initiatives would cost $1.2 billion over four years.

The announcement comes as part of the release of the party’s policy document Better Health Outcomes, which includes other health announcements the party has made, such as providing access to 13 currently-unfunded cancer treatments.